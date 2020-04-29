The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuma Police Department report that most businesses here are complying with Gov. Doug Ducey’s orders to keep individuals from forming groups at their locations.
“Most businesses have voluntarily complied,” said Lt. Sam Pavlak, YCSO spokesperson. “Our duties are mostly education right now when it comes to enforcing the governor’s executive orders. When we’ve found businesses in violation, we contact the owner and write a written warning to serve a documented reminder, but we haven’t had to follow up and write citations.”
For Yuma County, YCSO has issued four official written warnings, while YPD has issued none since the governor’s executive orders limiting business operations went into effect in March. Neither YPD nor YCSO has issued any citations for violating those orders, which can be a class one misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $2,500 and maximum jail time of 6 months.
YPD Spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said that the police department is also serving an educational role when it comes to businesses right now. Both Pavlak and Franklin said that officers in their departments have had to tell businesses a few times to limit the number of people on their premises toward the beginning of the governor’s orders, but that’s the extent of any law enforcement action they’ve had to take.
“There have been little things like one little group when businesses first started closing or we would see someone inside eating and the owner would say they’re a regular,” she said. The transition from regular business to restricted operations was tough for business owners, she said, but overall, things have been easy.
“There was a learning curve at the beginning,” she said. “But we work well with businesses. Our officers still patrol Walmarts and Target to make sure there aren’t lines or groups. We still do that every day when schools hand out free lunches. For the most part, everyone is complying. There have been some hiccups here and there, as there are. No system is perfect. But everything’s been pretty darn smooth.”
Chris Wheeler, the owner of Prison Hill Brewery on Main Street, said the reaction for businesses to comply with these orders comes naturally to business owners because right now they’re on the same page as local law enforcement.
“The attitude on our part is simple: It’s in our interest to keep customers safe,” he said. “And aside from wanting to keep the community safe, it would also be detrimental to get someone sick through one of our restaurants.”
Wheeler said that businesses and law enforcement continue to have a relationship and help each other out. Law enforcement still patrols and keeps businesses safe, and many businesses have discounts for first responders. Wheeler helped law enforcement out when he made batches of hand sanitizer for the city which was given to YPD.
Wheeler added that businesses right now have the ability to set a standard for how much contact people can have. The rules that businesses have for picking up, dropping off, where people wait, and generally how to run operations right now affect how much people come into contact with each other in day-to-day life, he said, and with that comes the responsibility of making sure the contact people have is commensurate with the risk of spreading the virus.
“We have the ability to set boundaries right now,” Wheeler said, speaking about businesses. “Whether we’re allowing people to come in to pick up food or wait outside, we’re the ones running the places where people come into contact.”