On a recent cool, windy day, Centennial Middle School students began filling in the outline for a mural overlooking the site of their future remote control vehicle track.
As she overlooked the work, Principal Helen Coffeen explained that the track is part of the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition’s initiative to introduce middle schoolers to automotive design and related careers. The module is called DRIVE, which stands for Design of Remote Impact Vehicles and Engineering, and participating schools from Crane School District and Yuma School District One held their first tournament in December at Crane Middle School.
“ABEC’s goal is for every middle school to have their own track to practice on and hold tournaments,” she said.
This semester, a tournament will take place in Centennial on April 30.
When the Arizona Ministry Network’s Youth Alive came down from Phoenix to visit Yuma, they came to see the Yuma First Assembly of God Church and they ended up partnering with the church to lend a helping hand to Centennial.
With the upcoming tournament, Coffeen had just the thing when asked about possible projects that needed help.
Christian Chambliss, state director for Youth Alive, shared that the project is not only a chance to build up students, but to honor Coffeen’s service in education.
“We just want to bless her and thank her for 45 years in this district,” Chambliss said. “I wonder how many countless, hundreds of teenagers have gone on to be world changers because of her.”
Youth Alive brought volunteers to help and provided over $1,000 for the project. But that’s not where the help ended.
Ryan Josephson, an engineer, came to visit his sister-in-law, Heidi Jones of Yuma ABEC, and decided to spend his vacation overseeing and assisting with the track-building project alongside Eddie Ramirez, owner of Fast Eddie’s RC Hobbies. Also contributing to the effort is Centennial’s grounds crew.
On the artistic side, local muralist Lia Littlewood helped Centennial teacher Josh Chavez prepare the mural that will accompany the track for painting. Chavez designed the mural with students. It features a wolf, as Centennial is the home of the wolves; a bicycle, which is a nod to Centennial’s bike club that rides in the same field; and an RC vehicle, which will acknowledge the coming RC track.
As Littlewood assisted with and watched over the students’ work, the artist had only great things to say about the kids’ progress.
“[They’re] doing freaking awesome!” Littlewood said. “They’re following directions pretty well and everyone’s doing it with a happy heart. Some of them are a little nervous, but I keep telling them there’s no mistakes in art, only layers.”
