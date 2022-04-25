Help plant a tree in honor of the Arbor Day and Earth Day celebrations.
The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area needs volunteers to assist in planting 400 honey mesquite trees in the Yuma East Wetlands on Saturday, April 30.
Volunteers will need to meet at Sunrise Point Park, below the St. Thomas Mission on the California side (Quechan Park) at 7 a.m. for a safety course and to be instructed on what will be taking place that day.
If interested in volunteering or learning more, contact Jesus Melendrez at Jesus.Melendrez@yumaaz.gov.