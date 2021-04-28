Individuals who feel compelled to advocate for children in their community are sought by the Foster Care Review Board (FCRB), a volunteer-based program within the Dependent Children’s Services Division of the Arizona Supreme Court targeted toward ensuring the “checks and balances” of the foster care system.
The program houses two boards in Yuma County and has a pressing need for four to five volunteers to help review the cases of about 200 local children in foster care.
According to FCRB supervisor Charlie Gray, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed limitations to the methods previously used to recruit new volunteers. What were once frequently trafficked businesses within which the program could display promotional posters are now either closed to patrons or operating at a limited capacity.
“We just don’t have any normal way of reaching out to people right now, given the constraints of the pandemic,” Gray explained.
Across the state, 600 volunteers hold seats on more than 120 boards, each appointed to a three-year term by the presiding judge of their area’s juvenile court.
As a “solution-oriented” program, reunification is almost always the primary goal. In some cases, steps toward achieving this may include the parents attending counseling sessions or enrolling in parenting classes or drug treatment. These are discussed during the board’s monthly “review day,” when “interested parties” linked to the child – biological and foster parents, counselors, case workers, attorneys, etc. – have the opportunity to speak to the board about their own concerns, successes, wants and needs in the case.
Following the case review, the board submits a written recommendation to the county’s juvenile court, where the presiding judge makes decisions on the case.
Due to the pandemic, Gray said the review days have transitioned to a virtual format.
“We were very fortunate that we were able to move our program into a Zoom format, and very successfully,” Gray said. “It has worked out tremendously well. Our volunteers are able to participate in the reviews from home, our interested parties are able to participate – we’ve even had an increase in interested party participation via Zoom.”
FCRB volunteers are asked to set aside one weekday a month to meet with fellow board members and interested parties on review day, which normally takes place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. In the week leading up to the review day, volunteers spend an additional six to eight hours reviewing all of the documents associated with the cases they’ll be discussing.
“As long as somebody is able to work us into their schedule – some people have full-time jobs that have them off during the week, and some people have part-time jobs that have them off during the week – as long as they can give us that full one weekday per month, then that gives us the opportunity to utilize them on one of our boards,” Gray said. “I would encourage folks, they have that time and a passion for the welfare of children in foster care, to please consider volunteering for our program.”
Near the conclusion of their term, FCRB volunteers are asked whether they’d like to be reappointed; according to Gray, about 90% remain for another term.
“They find value in the things that they do with our program,” he said.
To offer prospective candidates an overview of exactly what the program does and how it operates, FCRB has begun hosting virtual volunteer fairs on a monthly basis. Rather than leaving individuals to rifle through a packet of information on their own, they receive straightforward, personalized information directly from a seasoned FCRB member, who is available throughout the virtual events to answer questions and help start the application process for those who are interested.
Individuals interested in attending a volunteer fair can contact Gray at (602) 452-3615 or cgray@courts.az.gov to receive a link to the virtual event and/or a volunteer application.
Volunteers must be 21 or older and able to pass a fingerprint and background check.
For more information on FCRB, visit www.azfcrb.org.