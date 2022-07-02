Yuma voters have until Tuesday to register for the city primary on Aug. 2. Voters will elect a mayor, presiding municipal judge and as many as three council seats during this election.
Voters may register or check their status online through servicearizona.com or in person at the office of the Yuma County Recorder. Please note the Recorder’s office has relocated since the last city election. The voter registration entrance is now at 102 S. Main St., on the southwest corner of 1st Street and Main Street. The phone number is 928-373-6034.
To register in person, visitors to the Recorder’s office should do so between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of the July 4th holiday. The office will stop taking in-person registrations at 5 p.m. Tuesday. However, online registrations through Service Arizona will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Voting early by mail, currently used by an average of 3 out of 4 Yuma voters, begins Wednesday. Voters may request a mail-in ballot through the Recorder’s office.
Per the City Charter, council candidates receiving more than 50% of the vote during the primary election are elected to a seat. Candidates for remaining open seats would advance to the Nov. 8 general election at a rate of two candidates per open seat.