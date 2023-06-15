PHOENIX – Voters across the state are likely to get to decide whether Maricopa County residents get a chance to extend the half-cent sales tax for transit projects.

Gov. Katie Hobbs said Wednesday she will back a proposal to put an issue on the 2024 ballot repealing a state law that requires Maricopa County – and only Maricopa County – to get legislative approval before putting the tax renewal to voters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you