Readers, get ready to cast your vote to help select Yuma’s Best, because voting is now open in our annual readers’ poll!
This year is the 23rd annual event, and there are a few new categories to celebrate, including Best Sushi, Best CBD & Natural Products, and Best Home-Based Business.
And, we’re celebrating Yuma’s events too – even though 2020 made events a challenge – with a special category: Best Event Most Missed This Year.
This year, we also moved the Raising Yuma Families Family Favorites poll into Yuma’s Best. Now, Yuma’s Best voters can vote for their favorite day care, preschool, kid-friendly restaurant and more.
To vote, go online to BestInYuma.com. Online voting closes at midnight Dec. 31.
Or, you can vote using the paper ballot found inside today’s edition of the Yuma Sun. The paper ballot will appear again on Sunday, Dec. 13. Photocopied ballots are not allowed.
Remember – if you don’t see your favorites in our poll, you can write in your vote.
And, if you have an idea or request for a new category, or questions about Yuma’s Best, please send an email to marketing@yumasun.com.
Results will appear in the Feb. 21 edition of the Yuma Sun, and online at BestinYuma.com.