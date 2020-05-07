Thirty students’ projects and presentations are on virtual display in the 2020 Student Showcase, an annual scholarship opportunity provided by Arizona Western College to the campus community.
Between now and Tuesday, May 12, students, faculty and the general Yuma community can peruse the showcase at azwestern.edu/event/student-showcase-2020 and cast their vote to help select the event’s three scholarship finalists, whose awards are funded by a $5,000 donation from the Gowan Company.
As the showcase features individual participants as well as groups, any group that is selected as a scholarship finalist will have an equal portion of the award distributed amongst its members.
Scholarship recipients will be announced Wednesday, May 13.
Any questions about the scholarship voting process can be submitted to Student.Showcase@azwestern.edu.