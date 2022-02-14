The community will decide the names for the new Somerton School District (SSD) campuses in Somerton and in San Luis, through an internet survey.
The district’s school board members on Tuesday approved a list of five final names for each school, with proposed mascot and official color options.
The opportunity to vote is open at the following link: https://forms.gle/LFcMcWNfwtcQz4n57
The deadline to vote ends on Feb. 21.
The elementary schools, both under construction, are projected to open in the next school year, one here in the western part of Somerton and the other in eastern San Luis, as far as the boundaries of the school district.
“We would like all staff, students and the community to take the time to vote. We look forward to great names that we are proud of,” SSD Assistant Superintendent Kim Seh announced.
The finalist names, mascots and colors emerged from a consultation in the district’s schools, with the participation of employees, parents and students, last month. The most popular options were presented to the board on Tuesday.
The finalist names correspond, for the most part, to geographical characteristics, with the exception of those of local people, such as Sergeant Bravie T. Soto.
Soto was a resident who enlisted in the United States Army, and died in combat while serving in Vietnam. His name was suggested for the school in Somerton.
Another proposed name for the school is Felix A. Ramirez, a World War II veteran and local resident.
Other suggested names for the Somerton campus include Somerton Elementary School, Rollow Elementary School and Champion Valley Elementary School.
For the school in San Luis, a finalist name is Dolores Huerta Elementary School, in honor of the civil and labor rights activist who fought alongside César Chávez for the benefit of agricultural workers.
Other suggested names for the San Luis campus include Esperanza Elementary School, New Horizon Elementary School, Golden Sands Elementary School, and Sun Valley Elementary School.
The complete list of candidates for names, mascots and colors is included in the virtual ballot.
On Feb. 23, the results of the vote will be reviewed, and the winning name for each school will be approved by the Board of Directors in the session on March 8.
The process for naming the schools began last month with the installation of a District Committee, and will end with the submission of names for registration with the Arizona Department of Education, before the construction of the schools is completed.