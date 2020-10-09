Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) Head Start programs are in session, but there are still ample opportunities for new families to apply.
Eleven of WACOG’s 23 Head Start centers are housed within Yuma County – namely in the cities of Yuma, Somerton and San Luis and the town of Wellton. The rest are located in La Paz and Mohave counties, which also benefit from WACOG’s services.
In the tri-county area, Head Start preschools currently have 388 openings to fill – which is atypical for the program, according to WACOG Head Start Director Deb Schlamann.
“This is the first year in many, many years that we have not been fully enrolled at the beginning of the school year,” she said. “This COVID-19 thing has really taken a toll on the community as a whole and certainly on the education of young children and families who are struggling just to make ends meet.”
The drop in enrollment is also attributable to the staff’s inability to host promotional events or personally connect with families via door-to-door campaign in the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Because we weren’t able to do that, we’re seeing a lot fewer applications,” Schlamann said.
To make the process easier for families, applications are accessible online at www.wacog.com/head-start.
Rather than traveling to one of the centers with the assortment of paper documents that accompany the application (such as income documents and immunization records), parents now have the ability to upload pictures of them to a secure database. If their cell phone does not have those capabilities, a staff member can go to their home with a portable scanner to assist them.
Currently, Head Start preschools offer both in-person and remote learning options; families are able to choose the scenario that best meets their needs. On site, Head Start “maintains the highest safety standards,” according to Schlamann – class sizes have been reduced from 20 children to 10, screenings for signs and symptoms of illness are conducted at the door upon arrival, all staff wear a face covering and all 11 centers are sanitized at the end of each day in addition to the consistent disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces throughout the day.
Although Head Start preschools began on Aug. 31, Schlamann said that should not deter families from applying; because teachers individualize their curriculum for every child, no one falls behind.
“The activities and the learning that happens is geared for everybody to learn,” Schlamann said. “Get (an application) in now – the more time your child has in preschool and quality early education program, the better off they’re going to be when they transition to kindergarten. There’s research that shows that quality early education has a significant impact on a child’s success in K-3 and on their ability to read proficiently in third grade. We know that if they’re proficient readers in third grade there’s a much higher graduation rate; and if they graduate from high school, there’s a much higher rate of overall economic success. It all starts in preschool.”
Head Start accepts applications year-round, according to Schlamann, and can accept families whose income falls 10% above the program’s baseline based on need.
“Our target is to reach the neediest families, the families living in deep poverty or families of children with disabilities, foster families, families that are homeless – they’re all categorically eligible,” said Schlamann. “And without being able to go door to door and work off of referrals, it’s really hard to get the word out that that’s who Head Start is for – for families who want to make a difference for themselves, who need that ‘hand up’ rather than a ‘hand out.’”
There is no cost to participating in Head Start, though it’s much more than “free child care,” according to Schlamann.
“We partner with families to make sure that their children are healthy, that they have proper nutrition, that the family’s getting all the social services they need,” she said. “It’s also a program that’s very heavy into family engagement and having the family be an integral part of their child’s education, because that’s where the rubber hits the road. That’s where children really succeed. When parents are supporting their children’s education and understand they’re a crucial part of that process, then we’re setting them up for success not only for preschool but for the rest of their schooling.”
According to Schlamann, parents have opportunities to become even more involved by joining the Head Start policy council, which is comprised entirely of parents and community members, the parent committee at the center their child attends or the program’s personnel committee, where they would play a role in reviewing applications, interviewing and hiring Head Start staff. The program also offers a variety of trainings on health and education.
For parents who are interested in entering the early childhood education field, Head Start offers them their own “head start” by providing employment opportunities while they work toward earning their degree. Even if education is not their calling, Head Start assists parents pursuing higher education with Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and enrollment processes.
“Head Start is a comprehensive health, nutrition and education service for children, but it’s also a comprehensive program for families as well. It’s an opportunity for them to meet the goals they’ve set for their families in areas where they may be struggling. If a family is struggling, Head Start is there to help and to get them through that and to get them ready for school success.”
According to Schlamann, another major component of Head Start is access to social services. If a family is in need of utility or rental assistance, connections to food or clothing or needs help securing insurance and healthcare, Head Start has those resources.
“Head Start can really play a key piece in getting these families back to where they want to be as far as being self-sufficient,” she said. “If you enter Head Start or Early Head Start, you stay in that program for at least two years before we even look at your income again, because those things typically don’t turn around overnight. We don’t look at it as, ‘As soon as you’re above the poverty line you’re out on your own.’ You stay in for the year you enroll and the following year without reverifying income.”
For more information on Head Start or assistance with the application process, or to schedule a tour of a Head Start center, contact the Yuma County WACOG office at (928) 782-1886.