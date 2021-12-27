Ten F-35Bs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA)-211 have returned from a historic eight-month deployment as part of the United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 21.
While attached to the Royal Navy’s Her Majesty’s Ship (HMS) Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, VMFA-211, which is based out of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and known as the Wake Island Avengers, completed more than 1,278 sorties, flew more than 2,200 hours, and conducted 44 combat missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
VMFA-211 conducted the mission in conjunction with the United Kingdom’s 617 squadron – The Dambusters – which made it the largest 5th-generation carrier air wing in the world.
“Deploying with CSG-21 was a premier opportunity for our Marines to train alongside our allies and for the Marine Corps to garner valuable lessons from operating on an allied ship in a combined environment across multiple theaters of operation,” said Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft wing. “VMFA-211 continues to lead the charge in F-35 training initiatives that directly enhances future warfighting capabilities of Marine aviation.”
Also, during the deployment, VMFA-211 conducted exercises with partner nations and allies, landed F-35Bs on aircraft carriers from three different countries, and demonstrated modern ordnance capabilities.
Additionally, they were the first F-35B squadron to deploy as a 10-jet squadron, instead of the usual 12, as outlined in the Commandant’s Planning Guidance.
“As the U.K. Carrier Strike Group says ‘farewell’ to our Marine Corps colleagues, I wish to thank them for their commitment, loyalty, professionalism and great humor,” said Royal Navy Commodore Steve Moorhouse, U.K. CSG-21 Commander. “The achievements on this deployment have been groundbreaking and raised the bar in terms of integration. As the saying goes, ‘if you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go strong, then go together.’ Semper Fidelis.”
In addition to supporting the U.K.’s return to Carrier Strike Group formations, VMFA-211 learned from the proud traditions and experience of the Royal navy. Whether conducting maintenance on aircraft in the hangar, flying missions together in support of multinational exercises, or sharing a meal in the mess deck, the U.S. Marines and Royal Navy sailors experienced CSG-21 together.
“The Deployment with CSG-21 was extremely successful for VMFA-211 in many ways, from conducting combat operations from a foreign allied vessel to demonstrating interoperability with our U.K. partners, along with multiple other strike groups, in the face of near-peer adversaries,” said Lt. Col. Andrew D’Ambrogil, commanding officer of VMFA-211. “The hard work and fortitude the Marines demonstrated over the past eight months has been nothing less than impressive.”
Brig. Gen. Simon Doran, U.S. Senior National Representative to the United Kingdom’s CSG, said the pilots and personnel from VMFA-211 were tremendous representatives of the U.S. Marine Corps.
“From the North Sea to the South China Sea, from supporting combat operations in Operation Inherent Resolve to landing on four different classes of ship from three nations, the Marines of The Wake Island Avengers embodied our core values and built on our Corps proud legacy,” he said.
VMFA-211 disembarked the HMS Queen Elizabeth at Naval Station Rota on Dec. 2. The pilots, main body personnel and equipment then flew to MCAS Yuma, arriving on Dec. 8. A small contingent of Marines remained aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth to facilitate the movement of the squadron’s gear back to the United States.
