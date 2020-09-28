When Bob Walker first joined the Matador ranks in mid-2019 to add stability and planning expertise to the Arizona Western College district technology team, he found a sense of purpose and belonging both in a career built upon helping colleges organize core business processes and in Yuma.
“I fell in love with the college and the people of Yuma and La Paz counties,” Walker said. “For someone who has worked around the country and in Canada, it just felt like a really kind place. This area, the Yuma valley, is very welcoming.”
Marking his one-year anniversary is his rise to vice president of technology – a position in which he leads the Infrastructure Services and Support, Enterprise Systems and Service Desk teams.
According to a press release from the college, Walker brought a great deal of focused project planning and investment, including bringing upgrades to some of AWC’s major systems.
“When I joined, the (college’s) Strategic Plan was relatively new, and technology was such an important issue that it was one of the four strategic directions,” Walker said. “The team I’m lucky enough to work with has been diligently making progress on a list of more than 50 projects.”
According to the college, after students, staff and faculty shifted to remote learning with two days’ notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker and his team assumed the responsibility of procuring and distributing the essential hardware as well as creating a variety of systems and tools to provide further support.
Counted among Walker’s tech experience in higher education and other industries is the back-to-back implementation of three Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems at three different universities. ERP is the integrated management of core business processes mediated by software and technology.
“This focus on planning has served him well at AWC,” the college said. “Building a culture of project planning and management is a passion of his.”
Walker began developing his infrastructural background in the early days of his career, when he worked as a programmer and, later, a network engineer. After earning his master’s degree in business administration, Walker also completed postgraduate work in technology management in addition to a stint as a chief information officer, according to AWC.
The product of an Air Force family, Walker has hung his hat across the globe, having spent a few years in Japan, Korea and Wake Island. Walker is also an “aviation aficionado,” a pilot and the 12-year owner of a small aviation company.
“As soon as I leave the ground, my cares fall away,” he said. “Did you know you can buy an airplane for less than a car?”
According to the college, similarly to flying, planning technology for a college district of 11,000 students is “all about perspective.”