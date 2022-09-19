Yuma’s schools are seeing a rise in student numbers but a shortage of bus drivers persists in the Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium, which serves both Yuma School District One and the Yuma Union High School District.
“I don’t know if it’s a direct cause of it or not, but you know, ever since the schools were closed during the pandemic, we have experienced less drivers return to work after … and we don’t find a lot of people that are either interested or qualified,” said Ron Schepers, director of transportation for the consortium. “... Even though we have people applying, a lot of people don’t meet the [state’s] qualifications like with pre-employment drug testing or physicals and with background checks to qualify to actually become a school bus driver because all those same requirements are still there.”
Schepers noted that it’s been a problem many industries have seen and even when comparing transportation for schools in larger areas like Maricopa County, schools are still struggling to employ sufficient bus drivers.
While it’s actively seeking drivers, the consortium has also been addressing the effects of the problem as it’s been able. Schepers expressed that students and schools are impacted in multiple ways.
“We’ve had to outsource a lot of athletic trips to charter buses and the like; they have an additional expense for the district,” he said. “... Another impact is that our buses don’t always run as timely as they would be able to because we have to combine runs together. And sometimes we do what we call double run: we go out and get one group of students, take them into school and go back out and get another group and bring them in. It causes our buses to run very full because we have less buses on the road than what we did in the past.”
Schepers added that bus routes take longer to run if they make more stops, so another solution has been using collective bus stops where more students gather at one spot so that they get on more quickly and the bus doesn’t have to stop as frequently.
For YUHSD specifically, a two-mile walkout has been another useful measure. State funding requires that students residing within a 1.5-mile radius of the school cannot be eligible for bus transportation. YUHSD has extended that boundary to two miles, reducing the number of students on buses.
While the measures taken have been helpful, Schepers stated that “what would really solve the problem for us is to have enough drivers to drive the adequate amount of buses.”
“Even if we stayed with more of the collective stops and the two-mile walkout and all of those things, we’re still falling short and Yuma is growing,” he said. “There’s a lot of new housing developments around and we see a lot of new students coming in. And there’s actually increased enrollment in both of the districts. So not only are we working on still having the effects of driver shortage to where we’re trying to do more with less, we’ve got more students coming to the schools that are starting to get onto our buses as well.”
Currently, the consortium is seeking to hire about 20-25 bus drivers. Provided applicants can meet state regulations, the consortium handles the rest in terms of training and certifying drivers.
“There’s certain state regulations that we have to abide by and, of course, we want to make sure everybody gets adequate training to be safe and take care of the students,” Schepers said. “I mean, if they meet our qualifications and it looks like they’ll be a good fit to work well with students, we provide all the training and everything they need to get all their credentials and their CDL license or school bus certificate from the state and all of those kinds of things.”
Since it takes several weeks to train a new driver, mitigating the effects of the shortage will take time even if sufficient drivers were suddenly hired. Because insufficient drivers are available and new routes are being given because of student population growth, the issue persists. The bottom line, according to Schepers, is simply getting more drivers.
“If we’re gonna continue to provide the level of service that we had before the pandemic, it is going to take drivers to do it,” he said. “It’s going to take personnel, that’s what’s really going to get us back to … the new normal that we need to get to.”
For Yumans looking to help, Schepers encourages them to apply for bus driver positions.
“I can’t say it enough: it’s a great career working with kids and [it comes with a] flexible schedule,” he said. “You work in the morning, you have part of the day off and then you work in the afternoon. You get time off at the same time the schools are closed with your kids, if you have kids at home. I mean, those are all advantages that a lot of people look at for doing this kind of work.
“There’s work over the summer, but you don’t have to work over the summer if you don’t want to … Some days are better than others, but for the most part, people love building a rapport with the students and getting to know them and make an impact on their school day, which actually helps make an impact on their life. Drivers are the first ones they see in the morning and the last ones they see in the afternoon.”
Schepers concluded that bus drivers are an integral part of the school’s community and by extension, the community at large. Since drivers pick up students, they can make or break a student’s day.
“Somebody told me once that more adults remember their bus drivers more than they do their teachers,” Schepers commented. “I think part of it is because they’re there with them more, right? And again, they’re the first one they see, the last one when they go and a lot of times the driver will drive the same route year after year for students where teachers change.
“It’s a pretty good feeling when you’re in the grocery store and some young adult comes up and says, ‘I remember you, you drove my bus!’ A lot of times they remember – you just don’t even realize it.”
To become a bus driver, individuals can take the first step by visiting District One’s transportation page at https://bit.ly/3qqKrEo or calling the transportation consortium’s number at (928) 502-8840.