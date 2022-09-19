Yuma’s schools are seeing a rise in student numbers but a shortage of bus drivers persists in the Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium, which serves both Yuma School District One and the Yuma Union High School District.

“I don’t know if it’s a direct cause of it or not, but you know, ever since the schools were closed during the pandemic, we have experienced less drivers return to work after … and we don’t find a lot of people that are either interested or qualified,” said Ron Schepers, director of transportation for the consortium. “... Even though we have people applying, a lot of people don’t meet the [state’s] qualifications like with pre-employment drug testing or physicals and with background checks to qualify to actually become a school bus driver because all those same requirements are still there.”

