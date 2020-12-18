Although the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry (ADCRR) has not made an official announcement yet, it has confirmed that Warden Edwin Jensen of the Arizona State Prison Complex – Yuma has died.
ADCRR spokesperson Bill Lamoreaux, however, remarked, “we will not be issuing a statement at this time, out of respect for his family and the ADCRR who continue to grieve.”
Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak said that Jensen was hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center over the weekend but the medical examiner’s office will not be releasing any information in accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPPA) Act,
While the cause of death is not known, the Yuma prison is currently in the midst of the largest COVID-19 outbreak within the state’s prison system, with more than 600 inmates of the La Paz unit testing positive last week.
Clinton Roberts, president of the Arizona Corrections Association, said Jensen was an open-minded colleague who was able to help solve staff issues and called his passing “a great loss.”
The American Friends Service Committee – Arizona(AFSC-AZ) also issued a statement in regard to Jensen’s passing.
“Since March, we have all witnessed myriad issues and countless tragedies within the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADC) in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, including the reported death of Yuma state prison complex Warden Ed Jensen,” the AFSC-AZ wrote in a statement it released
More than 1,500 Department of Corrections employees have self-reported as having been infected by COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Employees at the Yuma prison have also reported that they believe most of the staff there has been infected, but no official numbers are publicly available.
In it’s statement the AFSC-AZ also wrote that the ADC failed to prevent the likelihood of the transmission of the virus among the inmates incarcerated throughout the state’s prison system and nearby communities, citing its lack of data transparency, inefficient distribution of prevention supplies; and a lack of active interventions.
Collectively, these failures, the AFSC-AZ wrote, have resulted in a reported infection rate of nearly 15% and more than two dozen known deaths among inmates statewide.
Jensen had over 18 years of service with the ADC, serving almost the entirety of his career in Yuma. He had previously held the positions of correctional administrator and corrections officer, and spent nearly three years at the Yuma Parole Office.
