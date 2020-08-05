An arrest warrant has been issued for the 64-year-old man accused of brandishing a gun and causing a disturbance outside a yogurt shop in the Foothills last month.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson issued the warrant for Steven Covington on Monday after he failed to appear in Yuma County Superior Court for his arraignment on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, which stemmed from the July 9 incident.
The situation allegedly occurred due to Covington not wanting to wear a face mask and gloves, which the store was requiring of all its customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Covington had been out of custody after posting a $25,000 bond. He had also been ordered to be fitted with an electronic monitor and undergo drug screening.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:17 p.m. that day deputies responded to Tiki Hut Frozen Yogurt, 11274 S. Fortuna Road.
It was reported that a man, later identified as Covington, entered the store while not wearing a face mask. An employee explained to him that gloves and a face mask were required in order to be served, and that the business would provide them to him if needed.
Covington reportedly became upset and began dispensing frozen yogurt into his bare hands before eventually being escorted out of the store by an employee.
Once outside, Covington went back to his vehicle, allegedly retrieved a handgun and began following the employee back to the store’s entrance.
The employee, however, was able to lock the door before Covington could get inside, at which time YCSO said he began pointing the gun at the employee. He then reportedly tried to gain entry into the business next door, while still holding the handgun.
Covington fled the area before deputies arrived but was located a short time later, still in possession of the handgun.
Deputies were able to disarm Covington and arrest him without further incident.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.