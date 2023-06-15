Before school let out at Harvest Preparatory Academy, a special assembly was held in mid-May for both the Yuma and San Luis campuses’ elementary students. The subject? Water safety.
Summer break is a time when plenty of kiddos and adults cool off by taking a dip but Robin and John Dixon of the Independent Pool and Spa Service Association (IPSSA) along with Josh the Otter caution that water can be dangerous, too – and it’s important to stay safe when going for a swim.
Their first tip? Always have a water watcher, a responsible adult who knows how to swim and will keep watch of children playing in or around water.
Per IPSSA’s informational coloring book handed out to kids at the assembly, it can be very easy for kids to get in trouble around any kind of water. It recommends adults keep young children away from bathtubs, hot tubs, spas, whirlpools, wells, potholes, ditches, toilets, five-gallon buckets and other containers of water when supervision isn’t possible.
In nature, “never swim alone” becomes an especially important tip because many bodies of water, such as lakes and rivers, have hidden dangers. Water depth or underwater items can be misjudged looking from the surface. Drop-offs, large waves, strong tides and currents and even pollution and aquatic life can hurt swimmers. IPSSA’s book also cautions swimmers from swimming in rivers or streams used in run-off water as they can become dangerous after heavy rain.
Robin Dixon noted that beaches often have signage indicating when it’s safe or unsafe to go swimming. Other signage may warn of ocean life and tides.
When boating or fishing, it’s important to pay attention to the weather too. If a storm approaches, get away from the water and head toward safety. Boaters should always wear an approved U.S. Coast Guard life jacket and IPSSA recommends U.S. Coast Guard-approved flotation devices for inexperienced swimmers too. Inexperienced swimmers should also stay in water that’s chest-deep or lower and preferably, they should swim in areas where there are lifeguards.
When swimming in a pool, IPSSA states the safest pools are completely enclosed with a self-locking and self-closing fence. Gates can help ensure children aren’t sneaking into a pool area when they shouldn’t be. Swimmers should also look for nearby life-saving equipment like ropes, poles and flotation devices before heading into the pool.
Dixon explained that pool signage is important to heed, too. No running signs help prevent people from slipping into the pool. No diving signs caution swimmers to avoid jumping into the water headfirst or otherwise when the water isn’t deep enough. Ignoring this advice can result in someone hitting the bottom or side of the pool in a way that might cause serious injury. Injuries to the neck or spinal cord from diving can result in paralysis or death – a “no diving” sign aims to prevent this.
Members of the Yuma Fire Department accompanied the Dixons and Josh the Otter to share their own advice about water safety. Fire Captain Travis LaRue relayed one of his earliest lessons: Watching is of utmost importance.
“I myself as a four-year-old almost drowned,” he said. “I was in the water, my parents were on the deck of the pool and they didn’t see me go under. Another [person], actually, saw me go under and pulled me out of the water. Having just one person there may not be enough. If you are the person watching, you want to make sure you are watching.”
The most important things kids can do to keep safe, however, is learn to float and learn to swim, Dixon stated. She taught the students to mimic the shape of a starfish in the water so that they can float. She also played the “Josh the Baby Otter” story for the kids to hear and see. One takeaway from the story is that teaching one’s young to float at a very early age can help them learn quickly.
In the story, one parent otter shared that even though her child doesn’t remember learning, the process was easy. The child was always with an adult and practiced floating often while being held and supported.
In Yuma, swimming lessons are offered by the City of Yuma’s Parks and Recreation Department seasonally. Some sessions have already begun but registration is available for current sessions through July. Visit https://tinyurl.com/ltsswimlessons23 to learn more.
While water safety can involve paying attention to a lot of different factors, the ideas shared with HPA kids were still simple enough to capture in the coloring books they took home: Learn how to float and swim. Never swim alone. Have a water watcher. Pay attention to warning and safety signs. If you’re feeling cold or tired, getting too far away from land or see bad weather approaching, get out of the water.
