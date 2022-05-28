While the official start of summer is still more than a month away, temperatures have already surpassed 100 degrees. Arizona Public Service has partnered with local organizations to provide heat-relief assistance for the most vulnerable populations with water and cooling stations.
The heat-relief initiatives, first introduced in 2021, are being expanded in 2022 to serve even more Arizonans throughout the summer. These programs include:
Cooling and Hydration Stations – APS will support the statewide network of cooling and hydration stations throughout Arizona. Please see the accompanying list of Yuma County stations.
Healthy Homes Air Conditioning Program – In partnership with Foundation for Senior Living, APS will help address heat-related health hazards for vulnerable households in Maricopa, La Paz, Pinal and Yuma counties by supporting emergency repair or replacement of air conditioning systems during the hot summer months.
APS also works alongside government and community organizations to provide income-eligible customers with energy-efficient home improvements through the Weatherization Assistance Program, which can help lower energy bills year-round and improve indoor air quality.
From monthly discounts on electric bills to Crisis Bill Assistance, flexible payment arrangements and the Safety Net program, APS is here to help customers year-round. During Arizona’s hottest months, this includes no disconnections for non-payment of residential accounts through Oct. 15.
“APS is committed to making a positive difference in our communities through partnerships with organizations who understand the unique needs of our state’s most vulnerable populations,” said Tina Marie Tentori, director of community affairs for APS. “It is through these collaborative efforts that we can ensure the biggest impact in addressing the most critical community needs.”
For more information about APS’s heat-relief initiatives and customer support resources, visit aps.com/assistance.
FREE WATER SITES AND COOLING CENTERS IN YUMA COUNTY
Several Yuma County organizations are operating water sites and cooling centers with their own resources for the health of the community.
Water sites are places where individuals can go to receive free bottled water. Bottled water donations may be accepted there.
Cooling centers are air-conditioned indoor locations that provide refuge from the heat during the day. Drinking fountains or free bottled water are available. Bottled water donations may be accepted there.
CENTRAL YUMA AREA
WATER SITES
– HOPE Inc., 201 S. 1st Ave. Open year-round Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed weekends and holidays.
– National Community Health Partners, 255 W. 24th St. Open through Sept. 30, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
– Crossroads Mission Thrift Store, 550 W. 8th St. Open year-round, Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sundays and holidays.
WATER SITES AND COOLING STATIONS
– Disabled American Veterans, 954 S. 13th Ave. Open through Sept. 30, Monday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
– Crossroads Mission, 944 S. Arizona Ave. Open year-round 24 hours a day/7 days a week.
– WACOG, 1235 S. Redondo Center Drive. Open through Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
EAST YUMA AREA/FOOTHILLS
– Walmart, 8151 E. 32nd St. Open through Sept. 30, Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SOMERTON
– Family Behavior Integrated Health Services, 1130 E. Main St, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
– San Luis Walk-In Clinic, 950 E. Main St., Building A and B, Open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
– San Luis Walk-In Clinic and Family Behavior Integrated Health Services, 214 W. Main St. Open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SAN LUIS
– San Luis Urgent Care, 1233 S. Main St., Suite 1. Open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
– San Luis Walk-In Clinic, 1896 E. Babbitt Lane. Open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
– San Luis Walk-in Clinic, 151 S Oak Ave., Suite 3, Open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.