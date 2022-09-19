Although the hottest months on average are behind Yuma, that doesn’t mean the heat is over. And for students riding buses, those hot temperatures may be a concern, especially coming home from school.
Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium Director of Transportation Ron Schepers explains that many variables contribute to a very hot experience on the bus. Air conditioning aside, buses can be full of warm students, and every quarter mile or half mile, the bus is opening its door to let kids out and hot air in.
Factoring in air conditioning, which isn’t included in Arizona’s minimum standards for regular bus transportation, Schepers shared that the benefit is limited.
“The engine can only work air conditioning to a certain size because that’s where the power comes from so it’s not like you can just put more air conditioning on a bus and make it colder,” he said. “On average a school bus’ air conditioning, when it’s working properly, can only cool the inside temperature down when it’s full of hot students about 10 degrees at most of the outside temperature. So if it’s 110 out, you’re only going to cool the inside of the bus to about 100 degrees.”
Scheppers added that maintaining air conditioning is also a struggle, which can detract from the benefit.
“A bus is a big moving thing, so it’s not like on your house where you know everything is tight and sitting on your roof,” he said. “All of these things run all throughout the bus and every time the bus moves and hits a bump and takes a corner, the whole bus is moving and all those parts are moving too. It’s very common that those air conditionings – because of all the tubing and pipes while these buses are kind of twisting as they’re driving down the road – tend to get loose and start leaking.
“We work our best to keep the air conditioning as well as we can, but it is a struggle to not only keep the air conditioning running as best as it can but also for the air conditioning systems with the size that buses have on them to really cool down the bus.”
Combining all these factors, riding in a bus might prove to be an uncomfortable experience for much of Yuma’s sunny weather. So what can be done?
Schepers’ top recommendation is for families to ensure their children drink plenty of water.
“We recommend that students bring water to help take care of themselves and stay hydrated on the bus,” he said. “Because even if the buses are working in a proper way with the air conditioning, it still doesn’t cool it down much more than that in the first place.”
Since hydration is key, avoid dehydrating sugary or caffeinated drinks too.
Acknowledging that parents may feel frustrated with the situation, Schepers expressed that the transportation consortium isn’t intentionally driving buses without air conditioning.
“Our employees are in there too,” he said. “They’re in there longer than the kids and if anybody’s going to be the hottest in there, it’s usually the driver. They’re right by the entrance door that opens and closes with the hot air. They got the big front windshield that’s like a greenhouse almost so it’s not like we don’t empathize with that because we want it to be comfortable for them.
“It’s just that school buses don’t get that cold to and from school that it’s going to feel cold on the bus like it would in your house or your car.”
So for parents concerned about the heat in the bus, be sure students are riding with plenty of water!
