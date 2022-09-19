Although the hottest months on average are behind Yuma, that doesn’t mean the heat is over. And for students riding buses, those hot temperatures may be a concern, especially coming home from school.

Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium Director of Transportation Ron Schepers explains that many variables contribute to a very hot experience on the bus. Air conditioning aside, buses can be full of warm students, and every quarter mile or half mile, the bus is opening its door to let kids out and hot air in.

