Yuma will use contingency funds to move forward with two water projects with costs that came in higher than anticipated. The projects will replace a water main along Avenue C and recoat flaking concrete basin walls at the Agua Viva water plant.
In the first project, the city will replace the existing 12-inch water main running along Avenue C between 18th Street and 16th Street.
The existing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe has experienced failures over several years, with repairs temporarily alleviating outages, the city said.
The line is splitting along the length of the pipe in several locations, and line failures have resulted in shutdowns and created water quality issues in this area.
The three bids received by the city for the project came over the budgeted amount of $360,000. To cover the additional costs, the city will use $163,965 in contingency funds.
A staff report noted that although the actual project costs are higher than originally estimated, the city has adequate funding set aside in Capital Improvement Plan contingency funds in the 2023 budget to cover the additional costs.
“The CIP contingency’s intended purpose is for augmenting unexpected CIP project costs during the fiscal year. The use of this contingency will not impact other CIP projects,” the report stated.
The council awarded the $523,965 construction contract to the lowest bidder, Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma. This project will begin at the end of May and take 130 calendar days to complete.
The staff report noted that the project will allow the city to provide a safe and reliable source of potable water for years to come.
In the second project, a contractor will recoat the concrete basins of the Agua Viva Water Treatment Plant, 2670 S. Avenue 9E. The plant treats Colorado River water with the use of permeable membranes that act as a filter to remove particulates.
A staff report explained that wear and tear of the plant built in 2009 has required the recoat of the basins that house the membranes. Recent inspection of the basins have shown the concrete coatings are delaminating and beginning to flake off the basin walls.
The city had budgeted $1.2 million for the project and will transfer $291,500 from the CIP contingency fund to cover additional costs.
Again, city staff noted that although actual project costs were higher than originally estimated, the 2023 budget has enough funding set aside in CIP contingency to cover the unexpected project costs without impacting other projects.
The council recently authorized a job order contract with PCL Construction to permit the additional costs. The project began at the end of April and will be completed by the end of October.
In other action, the council also approved the upgrade of an audio video record system for the Municipal Court in the amount of $105,892. The equipment will be purchased from JCG Technologies of Scottsdale.
The current interview recorder equipment and software, purchased in 2014, has limited capability to conduct telephonic remote hearings, which are now done with an outdated system in one of the courtrooms.
To meet the standards mandated by the Arizona Supreme Court for remote hearings, the city is required to purchase and install a modern system that includes audio and video capture with the digital record system, staff noted.
The equipment is being funded by an Arizona Supreme Court Municipal Fill the Gap Grant and a Judicial Collection Enhancement Funds Grant. No city funds were required.
The council also approved the final plat for the 4th Avenue Industrial Development Subdivision located at the northeast corner of 4th Avenue and 40th Street. The goal is to facilitate an increase in new industrial development opportunities.
The proposed 11.69-acre subdivision will reconfigure three existing parcels into six lots, intended for the development of various light industrial uses. The main purpose of the Light Industrial Zoning District is to accommodate light industrial uses which are not likely to create conditions of smoke, noise, odor and dust and ensure access to major transportation routes for the movement of materials, products and employees.
It’s also designed to protect industrial districts from incompatible land use by prohibiting new residential development in the same areas.
The resulting parcels will be required to meet all city development standards, including paved parking, access, setbacks, landscaping and lighting.
The expedited process used in this case, which allows subdivisions with 10 or fewer lots to skip preliminary plat approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission, reduced the timeline by eight weeks.