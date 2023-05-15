Yuma will use contingency funds to move forward with two water projects with costs that came in higher than anticipated. The projects will replace a water main along Avenue C and recoat flaking concrete basin walls at the Agua Viva water plant.

In the first project, the city will replace the existing 12-inch water main running along Avenue C between 18th Street and 16th Street.

