Gila Ridge High School dismissed students early on Monday after a water main broke near campus, causing water to be shut off at school.
Students were served lunch prior to dismissal and buses dropped them off, running regular routes to get students home.
An announcement was made around 10:30 a.m. informing parents of the early dismissal so that they could make arrangements as needed. Communication on the situation was continued through the district’s ParentSquare communication system and social media.
At around 4:30 p.m., the district announced water was restored and that Gila Ridge would be opening today, Sept. 12, as usual with classes running at regular schedule.
