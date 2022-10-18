SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A new wave of violence swept through here over the past week, with seven people having been fatally shot in separate incidents since Wednesday, one of them a former high-ranking officer in the city’s police department.
In the same period, police recovered the bodies of two additional homicide victims slain on undetermined dates, and a business owner and an employee were kidnapped.
The murder tally brought to 125 the number of homicides recorded in San Luis Rio Colorado so far in 2022, putting the city on track to break last year’s record of 139 slayings.
Authorities attribute the bloodshed in the city next to Yuma County to warring among rival drug trafficking and organized crime groups, though police did not attribute specific motives to the past week’s killings.
In a message Monday on social media San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas sought to calm concerns of residents over the spate of homicides.
“These days organized crime has been unleashed, but we are working. We have been living through problems of insecurity, and I recognize that. But believe me, the three levels of government are unified, coordinated and in solidarity” in fighting the violence.
Daniel Hurtado Esquer, a former commander for the San Luis Rio Colorado municipal police department, was killed Wednesday as he entered a business on Tlaxcala Avenue, between 18th and 19th streets.
Another, 29-year-old police officer, identified only by her first name, Sarahi, was wounded as she accompanied him, police said. Surnames of crime victims and criminal suspects are frequently withheld from the public.
In a news conference two days after the slaying, Claudia Indira Contreras, Sonora’s attorney general, confirmed Hurtado Esquer previously had been dismissed from the police department. She said police intelligence indicates the former police commander’s killing may been prompted by possible involvement in illegal activities.
The prosecutor did not elaborate, but news media in San Luis Rio Colorado and Sonora reported that Hurtado Esquer was dismissed for alleged involvement with organized crime and that, following his dismissal, he joined one of the groups fighting for criminal control of the city.
The police officer who was wounded was not on duty at the time of the shooting. No suspects have been arrested in the case.
On Thursday, four people were killed and one other wounded in a gun battle on 22nd Street and Callejon Libertad. Three of the unidentified slain people were found at the scene and a fourth person believed involved in the same incident was found dead on the city’s southeast side, on Mexico Avenue and 39th Street. The wounded person was treated at a local hospital and released, police said.
Federal police reported seizing at the scene three vehicles, three assault rifles, three handguns, bulletproof or tactical vests, magazines for the weapons, nearly 2 kilograms of marijuana and cash.
Victor Manuel Ochoa, identified as the owner of a heavy equipment business, was fatally shot Saturday afternoon by gunmen who entered the premises located on Obregon Avenue, between 47th and 48th streets. Police said the gunmen then fled and have not been arrested.
Sunday evening, two men were shot at a home on Nayarit Avenue, between 32nd and 33rd streets, police said. They were identified only as Luis, 40, and Felipe, 25.
They were taken to a hospital, where the younger of the two died.
On Friday, the body of a decapitated man was found in a vacant lot in the Topahue neighborhood on the city’s southwest side. The unidentified victim, believed to be about 30, had the name “Armendariz tattooed on his left arm and “Smile” tattooed on the right shoulder.
Monday morning, the body of an unidentified male was found along the road between San Luis Rio Colorado and the nearby community of Ejido Islita. The victim had been blindfolded, bound at the hands and shot in the head. Police said a message directed at a criminal organization was found at the scene, but did not say what was contained in the message.
On Oct. 11, Fernando Moreno, owner of a taco business at Callejon Sonora and 26th Street, and an employee, Jesus Yanez, were kidnapped from the premises by armed men, police said.
Yanez was later freed, but Moreno remains missing, police said.
According to Sonora’s Public Safety Ministry, 125 homicides have been recorded in San Luis Rio Colorado since the start of the year. Seventeen homicides have been recorded so far this month, exceeded only by 26 tallied in January.