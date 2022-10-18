POLICIACA 2 (copy)

Assault rifles, handguns, vests and other gear were found at the scene of a shootout during a violent weeklong period in San Luis Rio Colorado.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A new wave of violence swept through here over the past week, with seven people having been fatally shot in separate incidents since Wednesday, one of them a former high-ranking officer in the city’s police department.

In the same period, police recovered the bodies of two additional homicide victims slain on undetermined dates, and a business owner and an employee were kidnapped.

