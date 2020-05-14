Streamed via Facebook Live to adhere to social distancing directives, the governing board of Yuma Union High School District convened Wednesday for its May meeting.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
According to Superintendent Gina Thompson, the district has experienced a number of “victories in a time of uncertainty,” including the student nutrition department’s grab-and-go meals program, which has served 116,805 meals to students since school closures commenced, and the district’s ability to conduct over 15,000 “unique” virtual meetings during this time of remote learning.
Additionally, Thompson reported that of the 110 teacher positions open for hire when closures began in March, 75 have been filled.
“That’s a pretty big victory in a time when so much has been going on,” Thompson said. “Although COVID-19 may have closed the buildings, it definitely has not defeated the spirit of education in Yuma, Arizona.”
FINANCIAL STATUS AMID COVID-19
According to Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery, the district has remained “very fiscally responsible” over the years and has some protections in place for “an unlikely event such as what we’re going through right now.” In planning for Somerton High School, the district has actively set aside funds to staff the new school upon its completion, which are currently accommodating the district in costs that have arisen during the pandemic.
As a Title I district, Cordery said YUHSD also anticipates receiving $2.4 million in federal funding from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act upon completion of the application.
Additionally, according to Cordery, the district has expended 67% of its maintenance and operations budget and 41% of its capital budget as of May 1.
ASBA DELEGATE ASSEMBLY
To represent YUHSD at the Arizona School Board Association (ABSA) Delegate Assembly on Sept. 12, Governing Board Vice President Shelley Mellon was chosen as district’s delegate and board member Jacqueline Kravitz as the district’s alternate delegate.
SUBSTITUTE TEACHER SALARY UPDATE
Substitute teachers for the district will receive a $5 increase per period taught in the upcoming school year, which raises their daily pay rate to $211.
According to Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza, this is the first time since the 2012-2013 academic year that substitute teacher salaries have increased.
INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENTS
The board approved a two-year extension of an existing agreement with the San Luis Police Department for a school resource officer position at San Luis High School, as well as a renewed three-year agreement with the Southwestern Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) to continue assisting students in becoming “college, career and community ready,” according to Brienza.
***
Wednesday’s meeting is available to view on the district’s Facebook page, @YUHSD70, and will be accessible at yumaunion.org by 5:15 p.m. Thursday.