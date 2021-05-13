Amberly’s Place has kicked off Week in Paradise, this time on track after delaying until fall its biggest fundraiser last year due to the pandemic. The family advocate center uses the funds to help Yuma County abuse victims with emergency needs.
This year’s drawing for “paradise” vacation packages will take place at 6 p.m. June 4. An early-bird drawing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Z Fun Factory and via Facebook to give “early birds” a chance to win additional prizes, including four season passes to Waylon’s Water World, sponsored by the water park; a day at Z Fun Factory for four with dinner, go-karts, miniature golf, arcade games, sponsored by Z Fun Factory; and two active recovery or therapeutic massages by Myolab.
The early bird winner will still be entered for a chance to win one of 10 vacation prizes.
Tickets are $10 each and available for purchase at https://www.amberlysplace.com/week-in-paradise.html.
“The funds from Week in Paradise are valued for two reasons. One, it gives us needed funding for victims emergency needs, and, secondly, it shows the victims in Yuma County the support they have from the community,” said Diane Umphress, who is executive director of Amberly’s Place until Saturday when she officially retires after helming the agency for more than 20 years.
“When we raise $50,000 or more, that to a victim is a lot of care and support,” she said, noting that it helps to erase the lie that victims often come to believe: ‘No one thinks I am of value.”
“Yuma is a very supportive community. Gov. Ducey has stated his admiration for this community and its support of victims in many interviews he has given. I love this community. I wasn’t born here but Yuma is home,” Umphress added.
Follows is the list of the vacation prize packages being offered this year:
GRAND PRIZE HAWAIIAN GETAWAY
7-day/6-night trip to Oahu, Hawaii, for 2 with hotel and airfare included, valid until December 2021; $300 travel money sponsored by Brian Butcher of Edward Jones; and hairstyles for 2 by The Sassy Seale Hair Salon.
DISNEYLAND
4-day/3-night stay and 2-day “Park Hopper” tickets for four, $350 travel cash sponsored by Yuma Insurance; car rental by Avis.
DEEP SEA EXCURSION
Full day of deep sea fishing for four out of San Diego, with the first night aboard the vessel and the second night in San Diego; $200 travel cash sponsored by Republic Services; $150 car detail by Express Auto; and $175 auto service by Accurate Automotive.
KNOTT’S BERRY FARM
3-day/2-night stay for four in Buena Park, four season passes to Knott’s Berry Farm, $250 travel cash sponsored by Dell Outdoor Advertising; car rental by Avis.
BEACH GETAWAY
4-day/3-night stay for a family of four to San Diego, with rental home accommodation near Mission Beach; $300 travel cash, sponsored by 1st Bank Yuma; car rental by Avis.
VEGAS GETAWAY
3-day/2-night stay for two on the Las Vegas Strip, tickets for two shows of winner’s choice; $250 travel cash sponsored by Pilkington Construction; car rental by Avis.
GRAND CANYON GETAWAY
3-day/2-night stay for family of four to Williams, Arizona, admission for four to Bearizona Wildlife Park, $250 travel cash sponsored by Foothills Bank; car rental by Avis.
WHITE MOUNTAINS GETAWAY
4-day/3-night stay for a family of four to Show Low/Pinetop, Arizona, $200 travel money sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union; car rental by Avis.
WEEKEND GETAWAY
2-day/1-night stay for four in San Diego, $500 shopping cash sponsored by Arizona Child & Family Advocacy Network; $150 car detail by Express Auto; $175 auto service by Accurate Automotive.
STAYCATION
2-day/1-night stay for two at Radisson Hotel Yuma, with breakfast and dinner credit for two at Market Grill Steak & Seafood; couples gift basket by Bare Naked Soap Co.; and two active recovery or therapeutic massages by Myolab.