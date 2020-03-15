Editor’s note: Meeting times should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
March 16-20
Somerton
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
BUILDING ADVISORY BOARD: 3 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday and regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall Conference Room 136, 1 City Plaza.
PARKS, ARTS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: Special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, City Hall Conference Room 136, 1 City Plaza.
RESIDENTIAL ADVISORY AND APPEALS BOARD: 3 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
Schools
YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 8 a.m. Monday in the Frances Morris Boardroom, Yuma Campus 3C Building, 2020 S. Avenue 8E. 1340 8th Ave.