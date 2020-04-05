Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
April 6-10
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma County
PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL: 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, 3842 W. 16th St.
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
YUMA COUNTY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Martin Luther King Center, 300 S. 13th Ave.
ELECTIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.