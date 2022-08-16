More monsoon storms with high winds and heavy rain ripped through the Yuma area over the weekend, causing significant damage in some areas of the county.
While an intense amount of thunder and lightning accompanied the storm, the cities of San Luis and Somerton had no significant storm-related calls for service.
Neither did the Town of Wellton.
“We were expecting it to be worse,” said Lt. Marco Santana of the San Luis Police Department.
Tania Pavlak, spokesperson for the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, reported only one call for public service related to the storm and it was for a tree falling on a vehicle.
“Luckily the vehicle was not occupied at the time,” Pavlak said.
Other than that, she said deputies were conducting security checks and patrolling their areas.
Saddles of Joy, however, took a direct hit from the storm, with the property sustaining severe damage.
All the animals are reportedly fine and repair work is underway.
The Quechan Reservation and the surrounding area was also hit hard by the weekend storms.
The Tribe, in a press release reported that several power poles and lines were knocked down by the winds on Saturday and that the Imperial Irrigation District was working to repair the damage and restore power to homes without electricity.
Battalion Chief Martin Mendez, of the Rural Metro Fire Department, said the only storm-related call for service its firefighters responded to on Sunday evening was for two palm trees on fire endangering a structure at County 11-1/2 Street and Avenue B.
There was also a single-vehicle collision earlier in the day at approximately 10 a.m. in the area of 1st Street and Avenue C, but it happened at about 10 a.m., prior to the storm.
When Rural Metro firefighters arrived on scene, they found a vehicle in a field with heavy flames and smoke showing.
Firefighters quickly deployed a hose line and extinguished the fire.
“The occupant was pulled from the vehicle by bystanders,” Mendez said. “He had a canister of gasoline inside the vehicle.”
The man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for burns.
Firefighters remained on scene afterwards to ensure no hidden fires remained.
According to Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, Yuma police officers did not respond to any storm-related calls for service.