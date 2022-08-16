car crash

Although not related to the weekend storms, firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of 1st Street and Ave C. When Rural Metro firefighters arrived on scene, they found a vehicle in a field with heavy flames and smoke showing.

 Photo courtesy of RURAL METRO FIRE DEPARTMENT

More monsoon storms with high winds and heavy rain ripped through the Yuma area over the weekend, causing significant damage in some areas of the county.

While an intense amount of thunder and lightning accompanied the storm, the cities of San Luis and Somerton had no significant storm-related calls for service.

