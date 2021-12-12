Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Dec. 12-19
San Luis
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• ELECTIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 10 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
Schools
• GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Building, 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis.
• MOHAWK VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Library, 5151 Avenue 39E, Roll.
• SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.
• SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
• SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.
• YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: 5:30 p.m. Monday in the District Boardroom, 450 W. 6th St.
• YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Frances Morris Boardroom at AWC Yuma Campus or online via Zoom. For details, go to www.azwestern.edu/district-governing-board.