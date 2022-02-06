Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Feb. 7-13
Hospital District No. 1
• Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Aldrich Hall, Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
San Luis
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
• RESIDENTIAL ADVISORY AND APPEALS BOARD: 3 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
• WATER AND SEWER COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Monday at the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St., followed by a tour of the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex, 270 W. 13th St.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Thursday via Zoom. For details, go to www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/board-of-supervisors/meetings.
Schools
• CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.
• EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL (WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL): 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
• MOHAWK VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 5151 Avenue 39E, Roll.
• SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.
• SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
• YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: 5:30 p.m. Monday in the District Boardroom, 450 W. 6th St.
• YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Boardroom at 3150 S. Avenue A.