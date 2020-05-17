Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
May 18-22
Yuma
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Regular session at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.