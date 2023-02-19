Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Feb. 20-26
Feb. 20-26
San Luis
• COUNCIL: 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 143 N. State Ave.
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday, in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
• EMPLOYMENT BENEFIT TRUST: 8 a.m. Thursday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
