Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
May 22-28
San Luis
• COUNCIL: 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
Schools
• SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Special work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
