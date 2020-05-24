Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
May 25-29
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma County
PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE YOUTH COMMITTEE: 2 p.m. Thursday at the Martin Luther King Center, 300 S. 13th Ave.
PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 2 p.m. Friday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Yuma Boards
CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION MEETING: 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Works Services Administrtation Conference Room, 155 W. 14th St.
YUMA FIRE PUBLIC SAFETY BOARD MEETING: 9 a.m. Wednesday at the City Hall Conference Room 190, One City Plaza