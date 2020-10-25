Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
Oct. 26-30
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
COUNCIL: Work session meetings are 10 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St.
PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza.
Yuma County
PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.