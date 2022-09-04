Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Sept. 5-11
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Sept. 5-11
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• TOWN COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• BUILDING ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
• COUNCIL: COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• RESIDENTIAL ADVISORY AND APPEALS BOARD: 3 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
