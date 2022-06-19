Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
June 20-26
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• Town Council: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave., with a meeting of The Links at Coyote Wash Community Facilities District following immediately after.
Yuma
• DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.; public hearing on the Tacna Water Project, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Antelope Union High School, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD HEALTHCARE SECTOR STRATEGY COMMITTEE: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.; virtual Zoom meeting details: https://tinyurl.com/2s4evecw.
Schools
• SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the middle-high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.