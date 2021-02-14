Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Feb. 15-21
Somerton
COUNCIL: Work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
PUBLIC SAFETY BOARD: 11 a.m. Thursday in the Yuma Police Department Conference Room B, 1500 S. 1st Ave.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.
Schools
YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 9 a.m. Thursday in the San Luis Learning Center, Room 104.