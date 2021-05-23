Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
May 24-30
San Luis
COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, Development Services Department, 2351 W. 26th St.