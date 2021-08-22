Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Aug. 23-29
San Luis
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
• DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• HEARING OFFICER: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.
• WORKFORCE YOUTH COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Thursday in the Yuma Private Industry Council, Administration Building, 3834 16th St., Yuma. Find the Zoom details at https://tinyurl.com/zaz45484.