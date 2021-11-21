from staff reports
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Nov. 22-28
Yuma
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• REDISTRICTING ADVISORY COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Monday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.