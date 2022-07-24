Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
July 25-31
July 25-31
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma
Schools
• YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: Special meeting 12 p.m. Monday in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, 3150-B S. Avenue A.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
