from staff reports
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
March 21-27
San Luis
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Special meeting Tuesday and Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave. Check cityofsomerton.civicweb.net for time.
Yuma
• DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• FIRE PUBLIC SAFETY BOARD: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the Yuma Fire Conference Room, City Hall Second Floor, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• ELECTIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 p.m. Tuesday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• WORKFORCE YOUTH COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Thursday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administrative Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
• ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
• YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 9 a.m. Tuesday at the AWC San Luis Learning Center Campus, 1340 N. 8th Ave. For Zoom details, go to www.azwestern.edu/district-governing-board.