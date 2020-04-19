Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
April 20-24
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL: 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Education Opportunity Center, Lab 3, 3842 W. 16th St.
Boards
HEARING OFFICER PUBLIC HEARING: 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the City Hall Room 190, One City Plaza