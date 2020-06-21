Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
June 22-26
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISOR: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 S. 26th St.
Yuma Boards
PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza
MERIT SYSTEM BOARD: 8 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza
YUMA PUBLIC SAFETY POLICE BOARD: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Yuma Police Department Conference Room A, 1500 S. 1st Ave.