Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
Aug. 17-21
Yuma
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza.
PUBLIC SAFETY POLICE, FIRE BOARD: Local retirement board meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Yuma Police Department Conference Room B, 1500 S. 1st Ave.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Hall, 2351 W. 26th St.