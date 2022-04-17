Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
April 18-24
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• Town Council: Regular meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: Work session on Tuesday and regular meeting on Wednesday, both at 5:30 p.m. in the City hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, Development Services Department, 2351 W. 26th St.
• WORKFORCE PERFORMANCE REVIEW COMMITTEE: 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
• YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): Board workshop at 9 a.m. Wednesday followed by a regular meeting to begin no earlier than 10 a.m., both in the Frances Morris Board Room at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.