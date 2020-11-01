Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
Nov. 2-6
San Luis
COUNCIL: Work session meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
PUBLIC SAFETY POLICE BOARD: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Yuma Police Department, Conference Room B, 1500 S. 1st Ave.
CITY COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER, CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL: virtual Zoom meeting 8 a.m. Wednesday; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/93912618753; meeting ID: 939 1261 8753; phone: +1 253 215 8782
PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Martin Luther King Center, 300 S. 13th Ave.