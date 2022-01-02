Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Jan. 3-9
Hospital District No. 1
• Special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• Town Council: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: Work retreat at 1 p.m. in the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St.
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PERSONNEL POLICIES & PROCEDURES COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Thursday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.