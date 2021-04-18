Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
April 19-25
Somerton
COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
HEARING OFFICE: 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. in the Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.