Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified before attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
Aug. 10-14
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma County
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL: virtual Zoom meeting 8 a.m. Wednesday; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95145319116; meeting ID: 951 4531 9116; phone: +1 253 215 8782