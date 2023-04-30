Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
May 1-7
May 1-7
Somerton
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• CITY COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• WATER AND SEWER COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Monday in the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex Training Room, 270 W 13th St.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Regular session at 9 a.m. Monday, special budget meeting 1-5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, all in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
Schools
• GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Building, 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis.
